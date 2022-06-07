SG Extra Podcast: What Singapore’s new Cabinet reshuffle means for citizens

This podcast discusses the latest round of Cabinet changes with Mr Lawrence Wong being promoted to Deputy Prime Minister on June 13. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Singapore Editor
Updated
Published
5 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Goh and Bharati Jagdish.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from June 13, in the latest round of Cabinet changes that cements his standing as the successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The announcement comes two months after Mr. Wong was endorsed by his peers as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation team.

What can Singaporeans expect from the latest Cabinet reshuffle?

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang

