SFA, Tangs investigating video of twitching rat on food tray at food court

SINGAPORE – A video which shows a rat twitching on a tray in a food court at Tangs Market is being investigated by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Tangs is also looking into the matter. It told The Straits Times on Nov 28 that it was “actively working on gathering the facts” and would share more information at a later date.

Tangs Market, which is in the basement of Tang Plaza, is operated by the Fei Siong Group.

In a video widely shared on social media, a rat is seen lying on a food tray on a table in Tangs Market. Next to rat on the tray are two bowls of food.

The table and several tables next to it are unoccupied. Onlookers gasp as the rat twitches on the tray.

It is not known when the video was taken.

According to an eyewitness account on citizen journalism portal Stomp, the video was taken on Nov 25 after the rat had fallen from the ceiling.

Responding to queries from ST on Nov 27, SFA said: “Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices. SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators.”

People who come across potentially errant food operators should report them to SFA at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback, the agency said.