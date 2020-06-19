SFA issues recall for Primula's Cheese Spread due to bacteria contamination

SINGAPORE - A cheese product imported from the United Kingdom is being recalled due to bacteria contamination, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Thursday (June 18).

The statement said the UK Food Standards Agency had issued a food recall alert on various flavours of Primula's Cheese Spread due to contamination with Clostridium botulinum.

SFA has directed the importer, Atasco, to recall the product. The recall is ongoing, the agency added.

Clostridium botulinum produces lethal neurotoxins that can lead to botulism which can cause double or blurred vision, slurred speech, difficulty in swallowing and breathing, muscle weakness and lack of muscle coordination.

In severe cases, paralysis of the lung muscles can result in fatalities.

Botulism is typically associated with improper cooking and processing, which fails to completely eliminate the bacteria and its toxins from the food.

SFA has advised consumers who have purchased the affected products to not consume it.

Those who feel unwell should seek medical attention, and may contact the importer at 9766 9860 should they have any questions, as well as to exchange or refund the products.