Seletar procedures aligned with existing flight paths, says Khaw Boon Wan

Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke yesterday said Kuala Lumpur objected to new flight procedures for the upgraded Seletar Airport as they would "stunt development" around the Pasir Gudang industrial district in Johor.

He told Malaysia's Parliament that these would impose height restrictions on buildings in the area and affect port activities.

In reply, Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan told reporters that these procedures were in line with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation. They were shared with Malaysia a year ago, but KL replied only recently with its concerns.

Mr Khaw said he found this "strange" - as the procedures were aligned with existing flight paths that had been used for decades.

"There have always been flights up north, so the procedures take into account existing entities in Pasir Gudang... so that you can avoid them, and so on," he added.

The Transport Ministry also said there are existing procedures and equipment to ensure shipping in the Johor Strait is not affected.

