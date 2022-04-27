SCDF rescues 3 people trapped in lift at Junction 10 mall

SINGAPORE - Three people who were trapped in a lift at Junction 10 mall were rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers on Tuesday (April 26).

SCDF said in a Facebook post that the three were rescued through a system of pulleys and ropes from a lift that was stuck between the second and fourth floors of the mall at 1 Woodlands Road. The lift does not serve the third floor.

SCDF received a call for assistance at about 5.10pm on Tuesday.

As power could not be restored to the lift, rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were deployed for the rescue operation, SCDF said.

A rescue system of pulleys and ropes was set up on the fourth floor, which enabled two rescuers to lower themselves and access the lift through an access hatch.

SCDF said: "Each trapped person was secured in a rescue harness before being brought out of the lift using a ladder. A specialised portable battery-operated device was then used to raise each of the trapped persons to safety."

The three people were assessed for injuries but refused to be taken to hospital, SCDF added.