SCDF officer among eight hurt in AMK blaze

Eight people, including a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer who responded to the emergency, had to be taken to hospital after a raging fire gutted several Housing Board shops in Ang Mo Kio.

Occupants of the low-rise block, including children at a learning centre, had to be evacuated as firemen fought the blaze. Tem-porary housing was arranged for the affected residents of Block 720 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, MP Koh Poh Koon said in a Facebook post last night.

"There may still be some smouldering, so SCDF will maintain a presence here through the night," he said, adding that stall owners will also get help.

When the SCDF responded at 3.45pm, the fire had already engulfed the ground floor and was threatening to spread, it said.

Some 19 emergency vehicles and about 60 firefighters were deployed to control the fire, which involved four shops on the ground floor, each with an adjoining second-floor unit.

The fire was brought under control by 4.30pm.

The Straits Times understands that the four shops were a paint shop and three units operated by retailer myCK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, also an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, said in a Facebook post that he was relieved the fire had been put out. "Please continue to look out for each other, and my thanks to all who came forward to help. We hope those who are injured will recover well too."

Injuries to the eight taken to hospital include burns and smoke inhalation.

In his post, Dr Koh said: "There were unfortunately some casualties as a result of the fire and these individuals are currently receiving medical attention.

"The HDB has already started calling the home owners of the entire block to assure them that we have prepared temporary housing for those affected. Police have also set up a Temporary Reporting Point at Block 713 in front of #01-4054 which will be manned through the night for residents with queries."

In its final update, the SCDF said damping-down operations, to prevent potential rekindling of fire from hot, burnt surfaces, were ongoing.