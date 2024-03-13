Russell Tham named new IMDA chairman as outgoing head Chan Yeng Kit joins SPH Media board

SINGAPORE - Mr Russell Tham, Temasek Holdings’ head of emerging technologies, will join the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) Board as its new chairman from March 15.

He succeeds Mr Chan Yeng Kit, who will join SPH Media Holdings as a board member.

Mr Tham, 56, is no stranger to the IMDA, having served as a board member since Oct 1, 2020. He has also chaired IMDA’s technology sub-committee since April 1, 2023.

In a statement on March 13, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said: “With his experience and expertise, (Mr Tham) has been instrumental in advising IMDA on new and emerging digital technologies, the translation of these technologies for business adoption, as well as potential policy implications.”

Mr Chan, 59, has been the permanent secretary for the Health Ministry since 2019. He was the Infocomm Development Authority’s (IDA) chief executive officer from January 2005 to November 2007 before becoming the permanent secretary for the then Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts from January 2008 to November 2012.

He leaves the IMDA board after nine years.

In a statement on March 13, SPH Media noted that Mr Chan has held management roles in the public sector, the labour movement and the private sector. Besides being the permanent secretary for health, he is also chairman of MOH Holdings and deputy chairman of the Central Provident Fund Board.

He was the permanent secretary for defence from 2013 to 2019 and permanent secretary for defence development from 2012 to 2013.

Mr Khaw Boon Wan, chairman of SPH Media Trust, said: “Yeng Kit has a deep appreciation of the challenges that digital disruption brings to the media industry. His wealth of experience will add much to the board and help steer our team towards sustainable growth.”

When Mr Chan took over as chairman of the then IDA Board in November 2015, he oversaw the merger of the IDA and the Media Development Authority to form the new IMDA in 2016. He continued to oversee operations as chairman thereafter.

During his tenure as CEO and permanent secretary, he also led the development of the Intelligent Nation 2015 Masterplan, including the roll-out of the Nationwide Broadband Network. “These provided the foundation to help Singapore realise its Smart Nation vision,” said MCI.

It added that he helped to implement the Infocomm Media 2025 Masterplan, which was launched in 2015.

MCI also lauded his contributions to the sector, noting that “with Mr Chan’s guidance, IMDA has continued to architect Singapore’s Digital Future”.

The ministry said IMDA has been rolling out future-ready digital infrastructure, digitalising enterprises at scale and anchoring a local core of globally competitive digital workforce with in-demand industry-relevant skills.

It added: “Mr Chan also led IMDA to punch above its weight on the global stage in both the tech and media realms.”

MCI said Asia Tech x Singapore has been convening policymakers and thought leaders for frank discussions on the challenges and opportunities of the latest tech trends, while the Singapore Media Festival showcases Made-with-Singapore creations to the world.

“On the domestic front,” it noted, “Mr Chan guided IMDA to build a safe and inclusive Digital Society, growing from direct outreach to seniors to bringing on board people and private sector partners with the Digital for Life national movement.”

MCI said: “MCI and IMDA are deeply appreciative of Mr Chan’s unwavering commitment and leadership of IMDA over the past two decades. We look forward to Mr Tham’s continued guidance and leadership of IMDA in the coming years.”