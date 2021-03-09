Robust processes in place to certify halal meat

The authorities are not aware of the background to claims that mislabelling of halal meat has taken place here, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, who rejected allegations reported by overseas media outlets.

"For certifying food, Muis has ensured there are robust processes," he said, adding that the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) takes a holistic and proactive approach in monitoring compliance with requirements. "This applies to the recognition of foreign bodies certifying food as we need to ensure their credibility and processes."

Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap (Aljunied GRC) noted that an officer from Malaysia's Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) was cited in December saying non-halal meat had been smuggled into Singapore and sold off as halal.

Mr Masagos said Muis had sought clarification from Jakim, but has not heard back.

Mr Masagos also addressed allegations of questionable halal certification practices by Muis, which Mr Faisal had brought up.

The allegations, surfaced last year by Asia Sentinel, said Muis had showed favouritism in its recognition of foreign halal certification bodies.

Muis formed an internal investigation team and set up an independent review panel to review the matter.

In December, Muis said it had completed investigations and that the allegations were unfounded.

It had also referred the matter to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

The minister told Parliament: "Having reviewed the report, I can assure Members that the investigation process was robust and deliberate, with opportunities provided to all interested parties to put submissions."

He said the findings had been submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, adding: "Muis has been open and transparent in referring the matter to the CPIB and police for further investigations, even as it found no evidence to support the allegations of improper conduct or abuse of power by its officer in handling the cases."