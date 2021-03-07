Revving up efforts in computer donation drive

A convoy of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and Porsche cars gathered for a good cause yesterday. They were part of an effort by non-profit organisation Engineering Good (EG) and New Hope Community Services (NHCS), in partnership with Noah Charity, to collect and transport 189 desktop computers donated by Citibank. Pictured here is a volunteer waiting to load one of the donated desktop computers into a Can-Am Spyder motorcycle at Asia Square.

The event - with the loading of computers staggered by different car groups to allow for social distancing - was aimed at drumming up public awareness in the hope that more companies will step forward to donate useable desktop and laptop computers that would otherwise go to waste.

As companies start to pivot towards a more agile and flexible workforce, desktop computers are increasingly being replaced with laptops. Many of these desktop computers are still in good working condition and EG, in partnership with NHCS, is collecting these devices, refurbishing them and redistributing them to social service agencies that need them. The initiative expands EG's scope to provide such resources to the community.