'Retirement does not mean you have to slow down': How former teacher turned a hobby into a second career

For most of his life, Mr John Chong nurtured young minds as a teacher.

Now, he keeps bee-sy, diligently caring for the colonies in his bee gardens at Sentosa Golf Club and the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

Mr Chong, who retired seven years ago, first developed an interest in the insect after a chance encounter with stingless bees during a field trip to Kedah in 2015.

“I’m fascinated by how hardworking bees are. They are always busy foraging for nectar, cleaning and maintaining the hive, producing honey and building wax combs. There is much to learn from them,” he shares.

Today, the 64-year-old also conducts workshops on beekeeping and the important role these pollinators play in maintaining biodiversity. When needed, he helps to rehouse bees from homes and offices to locations that are more suitable for them as well.