Remote ez-link card top-up with upgraded cards for 2,000 commuters in LTA pilot programme

SINGAPORE - More than 2,000 selected commuters have been provided with an upgraded ez-link card that can be topped up using the SimplyGo app from Tuesday (Sept 1), in a pilot launched by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Users of the upgraded card are able to view their travel history and fare charges when using the SimplyGo app, which was launched last year but could be used only by Mastercard, Visa and Nets card holders before Tuesday.

With the expanded app, commuters will no longer need to queue to top up their ez-link cards at ticketing machines. They can also use the app to submit refund requests and claims, as well as keep track of where they have travelled and the fare incurred.

Users can top up their family members' cards by adding them to their account.

LTA said that following the pilot programme, commuters could have their cards similarly upgraded as early as next year. The authority plans to get all commuters in Singapore to use the SimplyGo app over the next few years.

The move is part of Singapore's continued efforts to leverage technology for convenience and better service.

Mr Nicholas Lee, chief executive officer of EZ-Link, said "no one (will) get left behind in the process".

Ticketing services like top-ups will be available at ticketing machines and TransitLink ticket offices - as they are now - so that those with no access to mobile apps can continue to use public transport.