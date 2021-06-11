Recovered Covid-19 patients to get one vaccine dose to boost immunity

People who have recovered from Covid-19 and with more than six months since their infection will get priority for a single-dose of the vaccine.

This is because they are likely to still have a strong immune response within the first six months of infection, the Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday that experts have recommended that those who have recovered should receive a single dose of vaccine to further boost their immunity against Covid-19.

Such recovered people will be able to register from today if they are part of a population group that is already eligible for vaccination.

Singapore has recorded more than 62,200 Covid-19 cases as at yesterday, including more than 54,500 dormitory residents, and 34 have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Several studies have reportedly indicated that people who have had Covid-19 generate an extremely strong response to the first dose of an mRNA vaccine, with apparently little further boost from the second dose.

A paper by the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles in the United States published in April said that a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for individuals who previously had Covid-19 generates an immunologic response similar to that of individuals receiving two doses.

Lim Min Zhang