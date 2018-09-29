Pride of place for void deck

One of the highlights of Archifest 2018, Singapore's annual festival celebrating architecture and the built environment, is the Archifest Pavilion on the waterfront at the Marina Bay Sands.

This year's pavilion features local firm Kite Studio Architecture's take on the iconic design and architecture features of an HDB void deck.

Made up of approximately 5,000 bricks and interchanging panels, the pavilion will feature elements of void decks, such as the angled hole-in-wall and slanted pillars. Similar to the function of a void deck, the pavilion also functions as a community gathering space that will host numerous talks and activities. Archifest started yesterday and runs until Oct 10.