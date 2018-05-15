President Halimah, PM Lee offer condolences

President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to offer their condolences over the bomb attacks at three churches in Surabaya city.

In Madam Halimah's letter, released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, she said she was deeply saddened to learn of the attacks in the city in East Java.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey our deepest condolences to the victims and their families," she wrote. "I wish those injured a speedy recovery."

Madam Halimah added that Singapore strongly condemns such wanton attacks, which have led to the tragic loss of innocent lives and resulted in injuries to civilians and the police.

She said her thoughts and prayers are with the people of Indonesia during this time of grief.

PM Lee wrote in his letter that he was shocked and saddened by the news of the attacks, which have claimed innocent lives and left many injured.

On behalf of the Singapore Government, he offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wished the injured a swift recovery.

"Singapore strongly condemns such senseless and callous acts of violence against civilians at places of worship," he wrote.

PM Lee said he was confident that the Indonesian government will be able to deal with the situation decisively, and Singapore stands ready to work with the country to bring those responsible for such reprehensible acts of violence to justice.

"I am confident that the unity and resolve of the Indonesian people will not waver during this difficult time," he added.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said in a statement yesterday that it condemned the "heinous attacks" on the churches as well as yesterday's attack on the Surabaya police headquarters.

"This senseless violence is against everything that Islam stands for, as a religion that calls for peace and harmonious relations between communities. Islam respects the sanctity of religion and human life, and calls for the protection of all worshippers and places of worship, always," it said.