Women facing sexual harassment at work often quit, lose jobs: Aware study

Women who experience sexual harassment at work often go through extended periods of low work productivity and have lower job satisfaction due to strained relationships with colleagues in the short term, a study by women's rights group Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) has found.

In the long term, many of them end up quitting their job and spending months or years out of work, and eventually take up lower-paying jobs.

The findings were released yesterday in the report 'I Quit': Career and Financial Effects of Workplace Sexual Harassment on Women in Singapore, which looked at the impact of sexual harassment on women's careers.

Aware said these short-term and long-term consequences can affect the women's economic security and also lead to a widening of the gender pay gap.

Responding to the study on the same day, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) said in a joint statement that the Government does not tolerate any form of workplace harassment.

It added that there are laws in place to address the problem, such as the Protection from Harassment Act and Penal Code, and relevant agencies have also stepped up education efforts and outreach to companies.

Noting that "the report is based on a sample of 39 individuals", the agencies said: "Nevertheless, the report contributes to raising awareness of workplace sexual harassment and the role that society plays in addressing this important issue."

The study concluded last year, and involved 39 women aged from 23 to 58. They worked in a range of industries, with banking and finance being the most common. They had all experienced sexual harassment in the past five years, including being propositioned and being touched inappropriately at work.

These instances of harassment took place at the office, during business trips, work drinks, and also online. The majority of the perpetrators were bosses or senior staff.

The study found that more than half of the respondents - 22 of them - did not file any official complaint. Of the 17 respondents who did, five experienced retaliation, such as getting bad performance reviews.

Some said they took leave to avoid their harassers, while others were ostracised by colleagues who felt that they were making a mountain out of a molehill.

One respondent described how she had tried her best to "find every excuse... to come in late, leave early", after being harassed by her supervisor and clients.

Of the 39 respondents, 22 quit their jobs, while two were fired.

Five respondents said they had been forced to leave their industries altogether for fear of having to meet their harasser again. Two said their reputations had been tarnished by their highly positioned harassers, which made it difficult for them to find employment in the same industry.

As a result of these changes in their careers, many of the women ended up taking lower-paying jobs or becoming freelancers, earning less than they used to, said Aware.

The rights group proposed that the Government develop legislation on workplace sexual harassment and mandate gender-sensitive training at the workplace.

In response, MOM and Tafep said they have reached out to Aware to seek the consent of the 39 respondents to be referred to Tafep.

Tafep has been working with Aware since 2019 to handle cases where the complainants have given consent, said the statement, adding that complainants are protected against wrongful dismissal or discrimination under the Employment Act.

"The Government constantly reviews our approach in tackling workplace harassment, and will take the recommendations in Aware's report into consideration," added the statement.