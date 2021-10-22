S'porean Shirin Hamid appointed IMF's chief information officer

A Singaporean has been appointed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief information officer (CIO) and information technology department director.

Ms Shirin Hamid, 54, is expected to assume her new role on Jan 4 next year and will succeed Mr Edward Anderson, who left the organisation in June. A press statement by the IMF on Wednesday said her selection was the outcome of an internationally competitive process.

Ms Shirin told The Straits Times that she was "truly blessed and honoured" to be given the trust by the IMF to assume the responsibilities that come with the appointment.

"In many ways, this is an extension of the work that I have been involved in and passionate about for close to two decades, initially with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and most recently with the Asian Development Bank (ADB)," she said.

"I truly embrace the fact that IT can bring positive impact and make a difference in development and the lives of communities and individuals. I'm excited to bring to the IMF my experiences, and work with my team and other colleagues in helping the Fund achieve its modernisation goals - modernising its workplace and practices, and helping member countries to benefit from digital technologies and innovation."

Ms Shirin has been director-general and CIO of the information technology department at the ADB since 2016, leading a team of more than 600 IT personnel. She reformed the ADB's IT ecosystem and policies, revamped existing operations, strengthened IT and data governance, and fostered innovation on big data, cyber security and digital platforms.

Before the ADB, she spent 11 years at the UNDP as chief technology officer and director, overseeing IT functions and operations in 170 countries and territories.

Her leadership roles in the private sector include acting general manager for IT at Keppel Group and Keppel Offshore and Marine, and senior consultant at Deloitte's Boston and Singapore offices. She holds a master's degree in business systems analysis and design from City, University of London, and a bachelor's degree in computer science from Coventry University.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said Ms Shirin brings to the Fund a wealth of IT leadership experience, having held key positions in both national and global institutions.

"She is an innovator, with a proven record of spearheading IT modernisation campaigns at large international organisations."