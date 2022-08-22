NDR 2022: Trust, unity will be key in post-Covid-19 world

SINGAPORE - When Covid-19 affected thousands of migrant workers, senior staff nurse Nur Nazaria Baharudin volunteered for deployment on the front lines three times, helping care for them at the dormitories and the community care facility at Singapore Expo.

When vaccinations were rolled out, retiree Alice Chua volunteered at vaccination centres in East Coast, taking seniors to their appointments. Her ability to speak Malay and Chinese dialects helped her bridge language gaps and reassure them during the jabs.

These were among the acts of kindness, courage and concern during the pandemic that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighted in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21) as Singaporeans who went out of their way to help others, in line with the Singapore spirit.

They also demonstrate the high level of trust people had in the Government's handling of the situation, as well as trust people had in one another to do the right thing and have one another's back - a factor PM Lee noted was key in the nation's battle against the coronavirus.

As Singapore emerges from the pandemic, trust is set to remain a key challenge amid a turbulent external environment, probably the most troubled in decades.

These questions will likely continue to be asked: Do people trust the Government to do the right thing? Will the Government uphold that trust? And will people trust one another?

Key to such trust - in fact, underpinning it - is a sense of national identity and unity. It was a theme that ran through the Prime Minister's speeches in three languages.

Speaking first in Malay, PM Lee noted that the Malay/Muslim community's contributions during the pandemic are testament to how integrated all communities are in Singapore.

The community's socio-economic progress and unique identity as Singaporean Muslims - including a religious leadership that has helped maintain trust and confidence in a multiracial, multi-religious society - have helped make for a stronger, more resilient nation.

In his Mandarin speech, PM Lee mentioned how some messages on social media have an ulterior aim of persuading viewers to take sides, or even erode their trust in the Government.

Some seek to stir up anti-American sentiments, others aim to discredit Russia and China, he noted, urging vigilance against hostile foreign influence operations.

PM Lee said he was heartened that most Singaporeans - including Chinese Singaporeans who are active on Chinese-language social media - support the Government's position on the war in Ukraine.

He credited this clarity about Singapore's core interests to a deeper sense of national identity and confidence in a distinctive Singaporean Chinese culture.