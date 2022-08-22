NDR 2022: Trust, unity will be key in post-Covid-19 world

SINGAPORE - When Covid-19 affected thousands of migrant workers, senior staff nurse Nur Nazaria Baharudin volunteered for deployment on the front lines three times, helping care for them at the dormitories and the community care facility at Singapore Expo.
When vaccinations were rolled out, retiree Alice Chua volunteered at vaccination centres in East Coast, taking seniors to their appointments. Her ability to speak Malay and Chinese dialects helped her bridge language gaps and reassure them during the jabs.
These were among the acts of kindness, courage and concern during the pandemic that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighted in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21) as Singaporeans who went out of their way to help others, in line with the Singapore spirit.
They also demonstrate the high level of trust people had in the Government's handling of the situation, as well as trust people had in one another to do the right thing and have one another's back - a factor PM Lee noted was key in the nation's battle against the coronavirus.
As Singapore emerges from the pandemic, trust is set to remain a key challenge amid a turbulent external environment, probably the most troubled in decades.
These questions will likely continue to be asked: Do people trust the Government to do the right thing? Will the Government uphold that trust? And will people trust one another?
Key to such trust - in fact, underpinning it - is a sense of national identity and unity. It was a theme that ran through the Prime Minister's speeches in three languages.
Speaking first in Malay, PM Lee noted that the Malay/Muslim community's contributions during the pandemic are testament to how integrated all communities are in Singapore.
The community's socio-economic progress and unique identity as Singaporean Muslims - including a religious leadership that has helped maintain trust and confidence in a multiracial, multi-religious society - have helped make for a stronger, more resilient nation.
In his Mandarin speech, PM Lee mentioned how some messages on social media have an ulterior aim of persuading viewers to take sides, or even erode their trust in the Government.
Some seek to stir up anti-American sentiments, others aim to discredit Russia and China, he noted, urging vigilance against hostile foreign influence operations.
PM Lee said he was heartened that most Singaporeans - including Chinese Singaporeans who are active on Chinese-language social media - support the Government's position on the war in Ukraine.
He credited this clarity about Singapore's core interests to a deeper sense of national identity and confidence in a distinctive Singaporean Chinese culture.
Speaking in English, PM Lee outlined the worrying backdrop against which Singaporeans' trust and sense of unity might be tested in the years ahead.
Tensions between the United States and China are escalating, and there is a risk of miscalculations or mishaps which would worsen the situation.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has violated principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, created a rift between Russia and other countries, and complicated the security situation in the Asia-Pacific.
There is a need to be psychologically prepared that things could go wrong, disrupting the prevailing peace in the region.
And international economic conditions have fundamentally changed, with globalisation under challenge, China's growth and exports slowing, and the era of stable prices worldwide now over.
While Singapore's response to these challenges includes standing firm on fundamental principles of international law, and keeping the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team strong and credible, it is most important that Singaporeans remain one united people, PM Lee said.
"Never allow ourselves to be divided - whether by race, religion, income, social differences, or place of birth. Stay alert against foreign actors who are looking to exploit our vulnerabilities and to influence our people for their own interests," he said.
"There will always be external forces pulling us in different directions. Singaporeans are being exposed to all sorts of persuasion and propaganda, misinformation and agitation, not least on social media and messaging apps - more so in a world riven by rivalries and tensions, with countries coming under pressure to support one side or the other," he added.
"We need a strong sense of national identity to hold us together, and give meaning to our nation building."
Two significant policy moves PM Lee announced could well test this trust and unity.
The first is a repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men.
It is accompanied by a safeguard: planned amendments to the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage from being challenged in the courts, so as to retain the basic family structure of marriage between a man and a woman.
PM Lee acknowledged that what Singapore seeks is a "political accommodation that balances different legitimate views and aspirations among Singaporeans".
"In a society where diverse groups have strongly held opposing views, everyone has to accept that no group can have things all their way. If one side pushes too hard, the other side will push back, even harder," he said.
"In some Western societies - not few - this has resulted in culture wars, contempt for opposing views, cancel culture to browbeat and shut up opponents, and bitter feuds splitting society into warring tribes.
"There are some signs of similar things starting to happen here. Let us not go in this direction. All groups should exercise restraint, because that is the only way we can move forward as one nation together," he added.
After the announcement of the repeal, a good number of voices have expressed strong disagreement with the move, even as many welcomed it.
The months ahead - especially as the changes are being drafted into law and debated in Parliament - will likely see a range of divergent views being aired on the best way forward.
The challenge is to ensure that a broad consensus is reached that brings everyone together, just as the messy compromise on not enforcing Section 377A was tenable for the past 15 years.
The second challenging policy move is a renewed focus on attracting and retaining top talent, at a time when other countries are making a special effort to court similar skilled professionals, including from Singapore.
PM Lee acknowledged that Singaporeans are rightly concerned about the impact of large numbers of non-residents living and working here.
The Government, he said, is following up to tackle problems and ease concerns. There is an expectation that Singaporeans' interests, and a Singapore core, will be safeguarded.
But Singapore must not stop seeking out such top talent at a time when it can make a difference to a nation's success, the Prime Minister added.
Singapore's big push in the 1990s to scour top universities abroad for the best biomedical scientists and researchers has paid off, grooming a generation of local talents and creating a vibrant biomedical sector that also played a key role during the pandemic. Today, the sector employs 25,000 workers and contributes almost a fifth of national manufacturing output.
Singaporeans ought to be clear that the end goal of attracting top talent here is so that this country can shine brighter as a global hub, be it for innovation, technology or entrepreneurship. This will help make the island a dynamic, vibrant city for the next generations.
But, even in a tight labour market, winning over hearts and minds to accept the need for these top talents, and help them integrate, will not be without challenge.
Singaporeans have come to expect support and opportunities so that they, too, can compete in the same league as top talents.
Towards the end of his speech, PM Lee noted that Singapore's continued success, and its very survival, depends on having the right leaders. They need integrity, dedication and competence, but also the conviction to make the tough calls and do the right thing, even when it costs them some votes.
Both policy moves will likely cost the ruling PAP some votes.
But if they are implemented with safeguards, and the majority of Singaporeans feel assured that their concerns are heeded, the moves will - despite some discomfort or unhappiness - help ensure a tolerant, inclusive society that remains united, and one where trust in one another and in the Government remains strong.
READ NEXT - 8 highlights from NDR 2022: Masks optional in most indoor settings, Section 377A to be repealed