Former Elections Department building to become social enterprises hub

SINGAPORE - Non-profit organisations and social enterprises will have a common space to work together and encourage civic participation in Singapore by the end of 2024.

The collective impact hub, which will be named The Foundry, was set up in partnership with registered charity The Majurity Trust (TMT), Tote Board and the Singapore Government Partnership Office.

Speaking in Parliament on Mar 1, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Rahayu Mahzam said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) plays a key role in helping to optimise land resources not just for economic development.

Said Ms Rahayu: “We also recognise that spaces play an important role in forging social cohesion and promoting social good in our community.”

Ms Rahayu was responding to questions raised during the debate on the Ministry of Law’s budget.

SLA manages around 11,000 hectares of state land and 2,600 properties.

Located at 11 Prinsep Link, The Foundry will be housed in the three-storey building that served as the former Elections Department office building for nearly 25 years until 2019.

The Prinsep Street site was the scene where the returning officer, whose duties included overseeing the conduct of polls and directing election officials, announced the results of each election since 1994.

The last result announced at the site was the 2017 presidential election, where Madam Halimah Yacob ran unopposed.

The building, which spans over 17,000 square feet, is being used to host an immersive exhibition on Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s life.

Ms Rahayu said the building will be repurposed to become the base for social organisations, which can help facilitate the gathering of non-profit start-ups and social sector partners.

She said: “Bringing these partners together in a common space will create strong synergies to encourage civic participation.”

She added that SLA has launched a tender at the former Kampong Chai Chee community centre to create a new space for social activities and interaction among communities.

The chief executive officer of TMT Mr Martin Tan told The Straits Times that non-profit organisations and social enterprises often face complex and multifaceted community issues.

He said: “Yet, many struggle on their own. They are often siloed, under-resourced and lack proximity access to critical support needed to succeed.”