Police officer dies after being found with gunshot wound to his head at Yishun North NPC

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old regular police officer died from his injuries after he was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the Yishun North neighbourhood police centre (NPC) on Sunday night (June 16).

The police said in a statement on Monday that the male officer, a police sergeant, had reported for duty at 7.30pm on Sunday at the NPC at 31 Yishun Central and drew his service pistol from the armoury.

He was found alone with a gunshot wound to his head at the rest area of the NPC at around 9.30pm, the police said.

His service pistol was next to him.

He was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 10.26pm.

The police's Criminal Investigation Department are investigating the case as unnatural death.

No foul play is suspected, the police said, adding that they are assisting the officer's family in their time of grief.