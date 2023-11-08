Police issue reminder against late-night public drinking in Little India on Deepavali weekend

SINGAPORE – Large crowds are expected in Little India over the Deepavali weekend, police said, as they cautioned motorists to avoid the area and reminded members of the public to adhere to drinking restrictions.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the police said traffic on Serangoon Road will be heavy, especially on the eve of Deepavali on Nov 11.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid congestion on the thoroughfare and to exercise caution while driving.

To facilitate crowd and traffic management, the pedestrian crossings in Birch Road in front of Anguilla Mosque will be closed from 4pm on Nov 11 to 4am on Nov 12. The crossing in Campbell Lane may similarly be closed if needed. Signs will guide pedestrians to the nearest available crossings, and auxiliary police officers will be present to assist them and regulate traffic.

The police also reminded the public of the restrictions on drinking in Little India, which, along with Geylang, is a designated Liquor Control Zone. Public drinking is not permitted in these zones from 10.30pm on Nov 10 to 7am on Nov 14.

Those who flout the law can face a fine of up to $1,500. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $3,000 or a jail term of up to 4½ months, or both.

Retailers who sell liquor beyond permitted hours risk having their licences revoked.

The police also warned against setting off improvised explosive devices constructed using sparklers, as well as having and discharging fireworks illegally. Both can result in jail terms, fines, or both.