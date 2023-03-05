Police appeal for information on missing 13-year-old boy

Syed Azmie Bin Mohd Suhaimi, 13, was last seen in the vicinity of Block 626 Bedok Reservoir Road on March 3, at about 6am. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
SINGAPORE – The police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a teenage boy who has been missing since Friday.

Syed Azmie Bin Mohd Suhaimi, 13, was last seen in the vicinity of Block 626 Bedok Reservoir Road on March 3, at about 6am.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-223-0000. They can also submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information received will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

A 15-year-old boy Jabez Sim Jun Hong was also reported missing recently. He was last seen near Block 980C Buangkok Crescent on Feb 24, at about 3pm.

