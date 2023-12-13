Polaroid I-2 is an instant camera with some built-in manual controls, but is pricey

Since modern-day instant cameras are typically automatic point-and-shoot cameras, being able to manipulate light would be a game changer for hardcore Polaroid fans and professional photographers who love film.

That being said, the I-2’s price tag might cause them to pause at the checkout stage. The camera and a pack of film alone will set you back by €699.99 ($1,009) on Polaroid’s website, while a five-pack of i-Type film retails for €71.99.

A Polaroid Now Generation 2, a point-and-shoot, goes for €99.99 on its website now. It uses the same film as the I-2.

After taking a week and three packs of film to put the I-2 through its paces, I wish I had one but I will probably stick to my Polaroid SX-70 Alpha 1 for now. Here’s why.

Built-in manual controls



At last, Polaroid enthusiasts no longer have to modify their old cameras or turn to aftermarket retailers such as Mint Camera’s add-ons to manually adjust the shutter speed of the camera to control how long light enters the lens. The longer the shutter speed, the brighter the photo.

In full manual mode, the I-2 lets photographers choose apertures between f/8 and f/64 (the former setting provides a nice bokeh at f/8 while the latter provides a sharp focus of all elements in the picture). Since the aperture is not that large, the camera may struggle in dimmer lighting conditions.