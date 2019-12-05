PMD being charged in Clementi HDB common corridor catches fire; 3 residents evacuated

SINGAPORE - A personal mobility device (PMD) that was being charged in a Housing Board common corridor on Thursday (Dec 5) caused a fire that led to three residents being evacuated, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

There were no reported injuries, SCDF added in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The fire happened at Block 715 Clementi West Street 2 at 12.45pm, and was put out by SCDF officers with a water jet.

In the first half of this year, 49 fires related to PMDs were reported - an average of about two a week.

In the worst of these, a 40-year-old man died in hospital in July after he was rescued from his burning Bukit Batok flat, with the blaze linked to three e-scooters later found burnt in the unit.

SCDF also reminded PMD owners to ensure their devices adhere to UL2272 safety standards, which is a set of safety requirements covering the electrical drive train system of PMDs, including the battery system.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has previously said that the estimated 80,000 PMD users here must make sure their devices comply with the UL2272 standard by July 1 next year.

The LTA is facilitating the free disposal of non-UL2272-certified PMDs at 181 spots across the island, in a scheme that will last six months from Sept 23 this year to March 31 next year. Those who do so before Dec 31 are eligible for a $100 incentive.

More information on the disposal scheme can be found on LTA's website.