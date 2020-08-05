PM to deliver televised National Day message on Aug 9

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be addressing the country in a televised message come Sunday, on National Day.

His message at 10am in English will be aired on Channel NewsAsia, Channel 5 and CNA938 before the broadcast of the Padang parade, which is set to begin at 10.15am.

Concurrently, the National Day message will be delivered in Mandarin by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Channel 8, Channel U and Capital 958. Mr Heng is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Finance Minister.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Social and Family Development Minister and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, will deliver the message in Malay on Suria and Warna 974, while Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran will deliver the message in Tamil on Vasantham and Oli 968.

Messages in all four languages will be available on the Prime Minister's Office's website and YouTube channel after the broadcasts, the office said yesterday.

The four ministers also delivered the National Day message in the four official languages last year on the eve of National Day.

PM Lee delivered his message last year against the backdrop of Changi Airport's Jewel, which he held up as symbolic of the country's daring to pursue the new.