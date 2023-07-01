PM Lee congratulates Xanana Gusmao on becoming Timor-Leste’s prime minister

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Mr Xanana Gusmao, who was appointed the prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on Saturday.

Mr Gusmao was sworn in for his second stint as the South-east Asian nation’s prime minister on Saturday. He also served as its prime minister between 2007 and 2015, and was its first president between 2002 and 2007.

His National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction led with 41.6 per cent of votes in the parliamentary election in late May, while the party’s main rival and incumbent coalition leader Fretilin got 25.7 per cent, according to the electoral commission.

In his letter, PM Lee said that he was confident that the vastly experienced Mr Gusmao would steer Timor-Leste towards greater progress.

He also touched on the warm relations between Timor-Leste and Singapore, which has continued to grow, both bilaterally and through international forums on platforms such as the Forum of Small States and the Alliance of Small Island States.

PM Lee said: “Timor-Leste’s inaugural participation as an Observer at the 42nd Asean Summit last month was a historic milestone. Singapore will continue to support Timor-Leste in its preparations for Asean membership, including through our Singapore-Timor-Leste Asean Readiness Support package.”

Mr Lee recalled hosting Mr Gusmao on the latter’s official visit to Singapore in 2013, when the two countries signed a bilateral air services agreement.

PM Lee added Mr Gusmao has been a strong supporter of closer relations between Singapore and Timor-Leste, and is looking forward to working with his counterpart to deepen the friendship between the two countries.

“I wish you and your government every success, and look forward to meeting you soon,” Mr Lee said.