Physical Meet-the-People Sessions can resume with crowd size capped at 50

Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) will be allowed to resume from today, with precautions taken such as a cap of 50 people or fewer on the crowd size, the National Environment Agency said.

The number will depend on the size of each MPS venue, it added. The crowd size comprises all people present, including MPs, activists and residents, as well as those in the waiting area and queue.

People's Action Party (PAP) MPs told The Straits Times they will be implementing additional safety measures for their MPS from this week.

West Coast GRC MP Foo Mee Har said these measures could include using nearby void decks as waiting areas, and limiting the number of people inside her branch to 30, including the MP and volunteers.

"For the MPS location at Block 32 Teban Gardens where space is available, we will conduct 'outdoor' MPS, a practice we started pre-circuit breaker in March this year," Ms Foo said.

"We will be enforcing strict safe distancing, installation of plastic shields, SafeEntry check-in with temperature screening and health declaration. Individuals on stay-home notice, quarantine order or who are ill will be asked to return home."

The Workers' Party's Gerald Giam, an MP for Aljunied GRC, said in a circular to Bedok Reservoir-Punggol residents last Friday that his sessions with constituents would resume from Wednesday.

He told ST that his team - comprising about 15 volunteers at each session - will be using plastic shields, as well as taking measures to ensure the residents' safety.

For one thing, residents will be able to go home after registering, and will be called when their turn approaches. Priority will also be given to elderly residents.

Mr Giam said he has provided residents with telephone and WhatsApp numbers for them to seek assistance throughout the week, but is looking forward to assisting them in person.

"While I have been getting a lot of requests for assistance over electronic channels, I realise that other residents may not be comfortable using these channels and would prefer face-to-face meetings," he said.

"I am concerned that these residents may not have been getting the help they need, which is why I am looking forward to assisting them at our physical MPS."

A PAP spokesman said the party's branches will adhere to safety guidelines, such as making sure there is sufficient physical space to allow safe distancing between individuals and groups. Temperature taking and the use of SafeEntry for checking in will also be required.

"Wherever possible, MPS cases can continue to be addressed... via phone, online or e-mail," he said.

MPSes have been largely virtual affairs in recent months because of Covid-19, and remained that way when they resumed after the July 10 General Election.

Given that it is a public holiday today, the rules will kick in the following week for constituencies that hold an MPS on Monday.

Tampines GRC MP Desmond Choo said he will resume his sessions for Tampines Changkat residents next Monday.

The PAP MP said his team will be observing safety measures closely, such as conducting interviews from behind acrylic screens. "The crux is also to manage numbers so that we do not have big crowds. For example, we will be continuing e-MPS and having priority queues to prevent crowd build-ups."