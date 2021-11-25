Past service outages at Singapore banks

July 2021

UOB customers were unable to access Internet and mobile banking services for about two hours. The bank apologised for the incident but did not provide details on what caused it.

November 2020 Some DBS customers faced difficulties in accessing the business banking portal DBS Ideal for about a day. DBS said a small number of its corporate customers were facing "intermittent delays" but did not elaborate on the cause of the issue.

June 2019

UOB's ATM, card payment, Internet banking and mobile application services were disrupted for about two hours. The bank apologised for the incident but did not provide details on what caused it.

September 2018

OCBC's ATM network, online banking channels, Nets and card services were disrupted for about three hours. OCBC said a software failure caused the bank's systems to stop accepting new data, and subsequent human oversight resulted in the glitch not being detected for rectification earlier.

July 2018

UOB apologised for a five-minute disruption to its ATM services.

February 2018

Human error during maintenance works caused an islandwide service disruption to the Nets cashless payment system owned by DBS, OCBC and UOB. The disruption lasted nearly two hours.

November 2012

Several DBS and POSB ATMs were out of service for an unspecified amount of time. DBS did not reveal the total number of affected ATMs or the cause of the issue.

September 2012

UOB's ATMs and Nets services were disrupted for about an hour due to a technical fault.

September 2011

A system-wide technical glitch affected OCBC's ATMs, card payments and Internet banking platforms for over four hours. A faulty connectivity device was blamed for the glitch, which "prevented the core banking system from connecting properly to the various front-end banking systems", OCBC said then.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) reprimanded the bank, and ordered it to conduct thorough reviews of its systems.

July 2010

An incorrect maintenance procedure by IBM engineers caused a major systems failure that took down all consumer and business banking services at DBS. Customers were unable to withdraw cash from ATMs or make point-of-sale payments for about seven hours.

The bank was censured by MAS and was required to set aside an extra $230 million in regulatory capital for operational risk.

