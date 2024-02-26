Vacation caution: How to protect your teen from cannabis while overseas

Cannabis may have been legalised for medical and recreational uses in some countries, leading some youth to think that it is a “soft” drug that is not harmful or addictive.

But here is the hard truth: there is no such thing as a “soft” drug. Or a harmless one.

Cannabis contains the chemical tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, which can affect your mood by causing feelings of disorientation or paranoia. It can impair your memory and motor functions in the short term as well as alter your brain development and cause chronic bronchitis in the long run.

Also known as joints, marijuana, pot, grass, ganja, weed and hashish, cannabis is the second most-abused illicit drug among new drug abusers here.

According to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the number of cannabis abusers reached a 10-year high in 2023, with the majority being new abusers – out of the 182 new cannabis abusers who were arrested, 64 per cent of them were below the age of 30.

While a large majority of youths is supportive of Singapore’s zero-tolerance approach to drugs, recent studies have shown that a growing proportion of our young people may hold more permissive views on drugs, especially for cannabis. This is corroborated by the observed increase in new cannabis abusers below the age of 30.

Additionally, findings from the Institute of Mental Health’s 2022 Health and Lifestyle survey showed that the mean age of onset of illicit drug consumption was 15.9 years old, and almost half of the respondents cited cannabis as the first illicit drug consumed.

Whether you’re planning your next family vacation or helping your teen with his/her overseas exchange study, here are some myths about cannabis and how you can help your kid stay clear of temptation, at home or away from it.

Q: My teen says his friend tried cannabis when he was travelling in a foreign country where cannabis is legalised. The friend says it is okay to take drugs outside of Singapore. Is this correct?

Under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for any Singapore citizen or Permanent Resident to consume drugs in Singapore and also overseas. Any Singapore citizen or Permanent Resident found to have abused drugs overseas will be treated as if he/she had abused drugs within Singapore.

Consumption of a controlled drug is an offence and an offender may face imprisonment of a minimum of one year and up to 10 years, or a fine not exceeding $20,000 or both.

If found guilty, your teen may also run the risk of being suspended or expelled from school.

Q: We are planning a family holiday to a country where cannabis products are legal. How can we prevent ourselves from consuming these unknowingly?

In such countries, there may be cannabis-infused snacks like candies and cakes, or cocktails. Some familiar-looking dishes may also use cannabis in place of the usual vegetables and herbs. Always ask what goes into the food and drinks you order, and study the food packaging to look out for THC signs or cannabis leaf illustrations. Stay clear of known streets or areas with shops that sell cannabis products. Do not accept food and drinks from strangers or unknown sources.