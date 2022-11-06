Minor Issues: Why PE is the favourite subject of many students

SINGAPORE – The favourite subject for many of my students seems to be Physical Education (PE). This is almost always their most candid response whenever they are asked about what they like best in school.

Coming close, although technically not a “subject”, is recess time.

It is not surprising why many children love PE or even recess. It is a time when they get to move about freely and interact with their classmates. Days go by quickly with PE lessons, when students just run around the school field or kick a ball, with the boys separated from the girls.

For PE lessons these days, primary school pupils learn a range of fundamental movement skills, concepts and strategies to participate in a variety of physical activities. As they progress, they apply their knowledge and skills in authentic, collaborative settings. The focus is on participation and not on competition.

It is a joy to watch students during PE lessons. I recall seeing a Primary 1 class throwing foam javelins in my school a few months ago, when safe management measures were relaxed for outdoor play with masks off. The students were squealing with enthusiasm and having lots of fun. There were so many opportunities for holistic development in this lesson.

In addition to learning the skills of holding and throwing the foam javelin, the students had to discover for themselves the best angle and style to throw the javelins so that they could get them to fly as far as possible – that was science.

The pupils also cheered one another on as they took turns to see who could throw the furthest distance – that was social development.

There was no intense competition and no stress. The same thing happens at recess time. Taking a break from their curricular lessons means the students get to eat, drink, run around and play with their friends. My son K, who is 15, tells me how he really enjoys running around the school field during recess, with more than 30 students playing football. I try very hard to appreciate and share the thrill and excitement he feels in participating in such an activity.

Occasionally, accidents happen during recess time when there is unstructured play. The “injured” student will be accompanied by several concerned friends to the General Office, where the staff assess the situation and provide first aid. Most of the time, the student will return to class, possibly with a plaster or a small bruise, eager to play at recess the next day. This helps build resilience through strong peer support.

PE lessons in schools go beyond the development of physical health. There has been plenty of evidence-based research to show that PE and physical activities help strengthen social skills, support mental well-being and contribute to character development. PE teachers also teach Health Education, where the focus is on living active and healthy lifestyles – these include healthy eating habits and personal lifelong fitness management.

I am quite sure this is why my children have physically active and sporting lifestyles. I cannot claim to have been a strong influence on them in this aspect, as my personal interests are in music and reading – mainly indoor, sedentary activities.

For health reasons rather than personal preference, my wife and I have taken to regular walking along nature trails and park connectors, if that counts as being active. We even get to catch up and bond with each other during these walks.

This pales in comparison to what my children do for their physical activities in their leisure time.