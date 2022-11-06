Minor Issues: Why PE is the favourite subject of many students

SINGAPORE – The favourite subject for many of my students seems to be Physical Education (PE). This is almost always their most candid response whenever they are asked about what they like best in school.
Coming close, although technically not a “subject”, is recess time.
It is not surprising why many children love PE or even recess. It is a time when they get to move about freely and interact with their classmates. Days go by quickly with PE lessons, when students just run around the school field or kick a ball, with the boys separated from the girls.
For PE lessons these days, primary school pupils learn a range of fundamental movement skills, concepts and strategies to participate in a variety of physical activities. As they progress, they apply their knowledge and skills in authentic, collaborative settings. The focus is on participation and not on competition.
It is a joy to watch students during PE lessons. I recall seeing a Primary 1 class throwing foam javelins in my school a few months ago, when safe management measures were relaxed for outdoor play with masks off. The students were squealing with enthusiasm and having lots of fun. There were so many opportunities for holistic development in this lesson.
In addition to learning the skills of holding and throwing the foam javelin, the students had to discover for themselves the best angle and style to throw the javelins so that they could get them to fly as far as possible – that was science.
The pupils also cheered one another on as they took turns to see who could throw the furthest distance – that was social development.
There was no intense competition and no stress. The same thing happens at recess time. Taking a break from their curricular lessons means the students get to eat, drink, run around and play with their friends. My son K, who is 15, tells me how he really enjoys running around the school field during recess, with more than 30 students playing football. I try very hard to appreciate and share the thrill and excitement he feels in participating in such an activity.
Occasionally, accidents happen during recess time when there is unstructured play. The “injured” student will be accompanied by several concerned friends to the General Office, where the staff assess the situation and provide first aid. Most of the time, the student will return to class, possibly with a plaster or a small bruise, eager to play at recess the next day. This helps build resilience through strong peer support.
PE lessons in schools go beyond the development of physical health. There has been plenty of evidence-based research to show that PE and physical activities help strengthen social skills, support mental well-being and contribute to character development. PE teachers also teach Health Education, where the focus is on living active and healthy lifestyles – these include healthy eating habits and personal lifelong fitness management.
I am quite sure this is why my children have physically active and sporting lifestyles. I cannot claim to have been a strong influence on them in this aspect, as my personal interests are in music and reading – mainly indoor, sedentary activities.
For health reasons rather than personal preference, my wife and I have taken to regular walking along nature trails and park connectors, if that counts as being active. We even get to catch up and bond with each other during these walks.
This pales in comparison to what my children do for their physical activities in their leisure time.
For instance, my eldest daughter R, 22, loves to run, even though she may be exhausted after work. My younger daughter S, 20, participates in four sports as part of her campus activities in university. She says it balances out her studies and provides her with an outlet to destress and unwind.
At sports competitions, she learns that winning is not the only thing. Unlike studying for a test or examination, participating in competitive sports teaches her to appreciate that some things in life are not within her control. While studying hard can lead to good grades for herself, the better trained team wins in a game.
My eldest son S, 18, loves skateboarding and cycling. He does come home occasionally with some bruises and aches, but he continues doing what he loves. Through these shared interests, he has also developed a strong bond with a group of friends who provide him with peer support and encouragement.
While my son K is in the school floorball team, he also loves playing other sports and games, such as basketball, football and even badminton. K is full of energy for all kinds of sports. When he was younger, I even joked that he should try out for the triathlon one day.
K would go out for a swim, return home to get his bicycle to cycle with his friends and end up playing basketball. I once tried to be a supportive father and cycle with him. I had sore muscles for two weeks and gave up on the idea.
My youngest son J, eight, loves swimming with his friends, sometimes spending two to three hours in the pool.
Like the rest of his siblings, I believe that all these physical activities have had a strong positive impact on their physical, socio-emotional and mental well-being, leading to a better quality of life.
While they all have access to social media and computers, I can safely say that none of them are addicted to gaming or social media apps.
Physical activity is good for the mind and the body, and can even strengthen family relationships when members participate together. A great start would simply be to encourage our children to just go out and play.
• Charles Chan is a father of five and the principal of a primary school. He has worked on curriculum development and pre-school education.