Minor Issues: Give kids their best start in life, whether they have one parent or two

SINGAPORE – I grew up in a single-parent household. My father died of lung cancer when I was seven.
My mother raised my sister and me by herself, even managing to take care of my paternal grandmother, who had dementia, until she died.
SINGAPORE – I grew up in a single-parent household. My father died of lung cancer when I was seven.
My mother raised my sister and me by herself, even managing to take care of my paternal grandmother, who had dementia, until she died.
Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.