IMH releases storybooks and graphic novel about mental health for kids

SINGAPORE – Even if conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and eating disorders do not impact your family, your kids should be aware of them, says Dr Ong Say How.
The senior consultant child psychiatrist and chief of the Institute of Mental Health’s (IMH) department of developmental psychiatry points out they may spot the signs in someone they know, and learn to be empathetic and a better friend.
Speaking about mental health regularly will also help your kids understand that there is no stigma in talking about it.
Parents may want to start a conversation using the stories from the I Am Healthy children’s book series written by Dr Ong, his colleagues from IMH’s Child Guidance Clinic and former co-workers.
Besides highlighting common mental disorders, the 12 titles also feature themes that children can relate to, such as social media addiction and sibling rivalry.
Five of the stories – including Dr Ong’s book Nick’s In Trouble Again! – are refreshed from the first edition released 21 years ago in 2002.
While the series is targeted at three- to 12-year-olds, Dr Ong knows the story topics will not be a young reader’s natural choice.
“These are not Harry Potter stories, so we need parents to suggest them to their kids, read with them and have a chat about the conditions.”
Each book ends with advice for parents on how to help children with specific problems.
Published by World Scientific Education, six of the 12 titles have hit bookstores, while the others will be launched in December and the latter half of 2024.
If you have teenage children, gift them a graphic novel. As they follow the science-fiction adventure of three protagonists in Polderstein 13: School Of The Amazing Brain, they will learn mindfulness as a tool to improve their mental well-being.
It is co-written by Associate Professor Daniel Fung, IMH’s chief executive.
“I used to read and learn a lot of scientific facts from DC Comics when I was growing up,” says Prof Fung, who came up with the storyboards and conversations.
This is his first fiction book, which adds to his list of about 30 non-fiction published titles in child and adolescent psychiatry.
Each chapter breaks down a key skill related to mindfulness.
“Mindfulness is about the brain,” he says. “If you understand how it works, you’re able to manage your emotions and thoughts, and calm yourself.”
He also hopes the book will be an engaging and entertaining read for teenagers. “At its core is a rip-roaring adventure I would like them to enjoy.”
Each title from the I Am Healthy series costs $10.90 (paperback) or $28 for a set of three. Polderstein 13: School Of The Amazing Brain retails for $17.90. They are available at major bookstores.