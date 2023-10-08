IMH releases storybooks and graphic novel about mental health for kids

SINGAPORE – Even if conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and eating disorders do not impact your family, your kids should be aware of them, says Dr Ong Say How.

The senior consultant child psychiatrist and chief of the Institute of Mental Health’s (IMH) department of developmental psychiatry points out they may spot the signs in someone they know, and learn to be empathetic and a better friend.

Speaking about mental health regularly will also help your kids understand that there is no stigma in talking about it.

Parents may want to start a conversation using the stories from the I Am Healthy children’s book series written by Dr Ong, his colleagues from IMH’s Child Guidance Clinic and former co-workers.

Besides highlighting common mental disorders, the 12 titles also feature themes that children can relate to, such as social media addiction and sibling rivalry.

Five of the stories – including Dr Ong’s book Nick’s In Trouble Again! – are refreshed from the first edition released 21 years ago in 2002.

While the series is targeted at three- to 12-year-olds, Dr Ong knows the story topics will not be a young reader’s natural choice.

“These are not Harry Potter stories, so we need parents to suggest them to their kids, read with them and have a chat about the conditions.”