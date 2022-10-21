From leadership to problem-solving skills: How e-sports can enhance learning

More than just gaming

Competitive gaming can help students develop skills like leadership, teamwork, good communication, problem solving and healthy sportsmanship, Mr Chang says, adding that XCL’s e-sports programmes also help students develop technical skills like game design and development through interactions with the gaming industry. Students also gain experience in events organising and marketing through planning and managing an e-sports league.

XWA’s e-sports club is run by students, with teachers-in-charge to guide them. While the school caters to children aged two all the way to 18, the club is open only to those aged 12 and above who have consent from their parents or guardians as well as their homeroom teachers.

“This is to ensure they are of good academic standing, and that participation in the club will be beneficial to their educational journey,” Mr Chang says.

He acknowledges that some parents, teachers and students themselves may still have misgivings about issues like gaming addiction, cyber-bullying and online privacy, but adds that the e-sports programme provides an opportunity for the school community to confront these issues and hear diverse viewpoints from industry experts, counsellors and educators.

Mr Chang will be sharing more about how XCL’s schools leverage e-sports and gaming in the context of education during a panel discussion on Nov 9. The panel discussion is part of the lineup for the first day of EDUtech Asia 2022 expo. He will also share how students and other schools can collaborate with XCL to explore e-sports as a “new genre of educational offering”.

Apart from panel discussions on e-sports, there will be an e-sports tournament for secondary school students during the two-day expo. The tournament will be hosted by the Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) and Bukit Batok Secondary School.

SCOGA president Dennis Ooi says the fact that technology is now embedded in every aspect of life is part of the reason attitudes towards video games and e-sports have shifted in recent years.

“Almost everyone owns a mobile phone that can play games, and we now have more parents who grew up playing video games,” he says, adding that most young people now grow up as digital natives.

“More recently, during the Covid-19 pandemic, video games surged in popularity when no other physical recreational activities could be enjoyed.”

These days, the e-sports ecosystem also offers attractive careers. Professional players who take home millions in prize money at tournaments like Dota 2’s The International may be the most recognised personalities in the industry, but there are also rewarding opportunities in game development, business development and events management, as well as supporting roles like team managers and live broadcast commentators, known as “shoutcasters”, Mr Ooi says.

The future of educational technology

