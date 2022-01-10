Don't let in-game spending get out of hand

A recent report revealing that an 18-year-old had chalked up $20,000 on her father's credit card while gaming, has shone a spotlight on the potential hazards of in-app purchases.
Such cases of exorbitant expenditure are rare, say cyber wellness experts, who add that younger children typically do not have access to large amounts of money, while older teens or young adults are more likely to do so.
