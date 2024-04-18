A guide to using AI in your polytechnic studies

SINGAPORE – Students today have a plethora of artificial intelligence (AI) tools at their disposal, from Copy.AI and ChatGPT that can write text and brainstorm ideas, to artwork generators like Dall-E 2 or Stable Diffusion. There are even tools to transcribe notes from lecture videos and produce presentation slides for you.

Generative AI tools, especially, have become new darlings of efficiency as they can take on labour-intensive tasks, analyse large chunks of information or data, and produce quality content within seconds.