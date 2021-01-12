85.4% of 2020 cohort get five or more O-level passes

Students who sat the O-level examinations from June last year in the midst of a global pandemic saw marginal improvement from the previous year, with 85.4 per cent of the cohort attaining five or more passes.

With this, the O-level class of 2020 secured the best showing at the national exam in at least three decades, despite the circuit breaker period and school closures.

The O-level results have been on an upward trajectory over the past few years.

In 2019, 85.2 per cent secured five or more passes, up 0.4 percentage points from the previous year.

In 2017, the figure was 83.4 per cent, and in 2016, it was 84.3 per cent.

Given the Covid-19 situation, arrangements were made for school candidates to receive their results from their secondary schools, with safe management measures in place, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) yesterday.

As per previous years, private candidates will be notified of their results by post.

All candidates who are eligible for SingPass will also be able to access their results online via SEAB's results release system.

Last year, this was an option available only to private candidates.

MOE and SEAB said that of the 23,688 candidates last year, 99.9 per cent passed their O levels - which means they passed at least one subject - and 96.8 per cent passed at least three.

An SEAB spokesman said that 1,116 private candidates sat the O-level exams last year.

Of these, 92 per cent passed and were awarded certificates.

Students who wish to apply for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education may do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise, using their O-level examination results.

The Joint Admissions Exercise Internet System will be accessible until 4pm on Friday.

Students seeking guidance on their options can approach their teachers or the education and career guidance counsellors supporting their schools.

Students can also use the Web-based MySkillsFuture portal to learn more about options available, and match their interests and aptitudes to courses and careers.

They can also make an appointment for online or phone counselling with a counsellor from the Education and Career Guidance Centre at MOE in Grange Road.

This can be done via the e-Appointment system, by calling the Education and Career Guidance hotline on 6831-1420 or e-mailing MOE_ECG@moe.gov.sg

The online and phone counselling services will be offered till Jan 20.