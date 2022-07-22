More than $760,000 raised for needy students in North West district

SINGAPORE - More than $760,000 has been raised by the North West Community Development Council (CDC) to support students from underprivileged families in the district.

The funds raised will go into programmes supported by the North West Student Support Fund, benefiting more than 130,000 students.

"I am glad that as of today, we have already surpassed the $500,000 target, raising $763,862 in total," said President Halimah Yacob during her speech at the annual North West Youth Concert held on Friday (July 22).

This amount was raised in two months, ahead of the three-month period which began on May 17.

"During difficult times, it is important for fellow Singaporeans to step forward and provide support for vulnerable residents, especially for our children, who will shape Singapore's future in the years to come," said Madam Halimah.

The concert is an annual event by the CDC, which acts as a platform to engage corporate partners and donors to give back to the community.

Youth also get to showcase their artistic talents during the concert, while helping to raise funds for their peers.

One of the programmes under North West Student Assist, WeCare @ North West - Ready for School, awards bursaries to kindergarten pupils to purchase school essentials for primary school.

To disburse these funds, North West CDC works closely with Early Childhood Development Agency and other grassroots organisations to help identify beneficiaries.

The North West Student Wise Enrichment programme focuses on the developmental needs of children from underprivileged backgrounds.

Students under this programme attend workshops to develop their skills in communication, social etiquette and public speaking.

They also attend motivational workshops to build their confidence and improve their interpersonal skills required in social settings.