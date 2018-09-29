Over $160k of drugs seized in CNB op

More than $162,000 worth of drugs were seized and six suspected drug offenders were arrested in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday. Two vehicles and a Tampines apartment were searched during the operation, which began in the Tuas industrial estate. Among the drugs seized were about 11kg of cannabis - enough to feed the addiction of about 1,570 abusers for a week - and 31 LSD stamps. More than 520g of the drug Ice were also found. Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects, who are Singaporeans in their 20s, are ongoing.