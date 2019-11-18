Oddball? It's the southern three-banded armadillo, the Night Safari's new animal resident

SINGAPORE - The Night Safari has added an "oddball" as a new animal resident - the southern three-banded armadillo. And soon, the male armadillo is expected to be joined by a female that arrived here late last month.

The Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), which manages the Night Safari, said on Saturday (Nov 16) that the southern three-banded armadillo, which is native to central South America, is being displayed at the attraction for the first time at the Fishing Cat Trail.

The armadillo is covered with scales made of keratin to protect itself from predators.

The mammal has also been called an "oddball" in the Night Safari as the creature can encase itself in its shell, curling its head and back feet to transform its shell into a hard ball.

The Night Safari's male armadillo, named Rocha, arrived from France's Beauval Zoo in May last year. The animal has since "settled comfortably" into its new habitat, WRS said.

Rocha will soon get a mate, a two-year-old female from Poland's Wroclaw Zoo, which arrived in late October.

It is currently in quarantine but will join the Fishing Cat Trail soon.

The 1½-year-old Rocha can be seen frequently exploring, burrowing and digging around, said WRS.

Its favourite food includes ants' eggs and mealworms but the armadillo also eats a selection of vegetables, boiled eggs, apples and insectivore pellet.



Rocha’s intended mate, a yet-to-be-named female, undergoing a health check soon after arriving in Singapore from Wroclaw Zoo in Poland. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



Rocha will also make appearances at selected Keeper Talk sessions at the Night Safari's Explorer Outpost.

Related Story Singapore Zoo to open animatronic installation from Nov 16 to educate public on conservation issues

These sessions started last Friday and serve as an interaction hub along the Fishing Cat Trail where visitors can meet different animals, such as the pangolin, binturong, serval and other nocturnal animals, on Friday and Saturday nights.

Keepers will also speak about the animals' unique characteristics and other traits at these sessions.