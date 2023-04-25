NUS enforces hourly checks in libraries to deter hogging of seats

A video posted on TikTok claimed that many Items left on desks at a library at the National University of Singapore to reserve seats had been there for a week. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM BBLAU/TIKTOK
Reddit user StandingLemur claimed most of the seats at a library at the National University of Singapore were taken by 8.30am when he tried to find a seat last Wednesday. PHOTO: STANDINGLEMUR/REDDIT
Sarah Koh
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Come every exam season, the problem of seat-hogging resurfaces at university libraries, along with complaints about the problem.

A video posted about a week ago by TikTok user bblau claimed that many items left on desks at a library at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to reserve seats had been there for a week.

The video showed desks that were vacant but filled with items such as laptops, bags, food, bottles, and even monitors.

In a post on Reddit last Wednesday, user StandingLemur claimed most of the seats in a library at NUS were taken by 8.30am when he tried to find a seat. The user also posted a photo of filled desks and jacket-draped chairs, with no one attending to the items.

In response to such concerns, NUS university librarian Natalie Pang said the university has started enforcing hourly checks between 8.30am and 6pm at the school’s libraries to deter seat-hogging.

“Bookmarks are first placed on unattended items to alert the owners, and library staff will remove these items if they continue to be left unattended during the next round of checks,” said Dr Pang.

“During the extended operating hours, all unattended belongings left overnight in the libraries will be removed at 8:30am the next morning.”

The university’s libraries operate 24 hours a day during exam season, which falls between April 3 and May 5 this year.

Dr Pang said NUS has existing policies that ban seat reservations, and give library staff the right to remove unattended belongings. She added that feedback to the measure has been “very positive”.

“Our study facilities are shared spaces for the NUS community, and we strongly encourage everyone to exercise consideration and courtesy as part of library etiquette so that there can be fair and equitable access for all,” she said.

@cataddict2001

the best thing is that these items have been here since last week 😄🤡

♬ hotline bling - hellaxgay
More On This Topic
Students renting out hall rooms breach code of conduct, could be evicted or expelled: NTU
Students living in RI dormitory unwell after inhaling fumes from fresh paint on room doors

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top