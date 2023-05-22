Not paying one’s fair share in divorce? New law will make it harder to hide assets and dodge maintenance

SINGAPORE – Those who have to pay maintenance will find it a lot harder to hide their wealth and not pay the sum to a family member, such as an ex-wife, when a new unit of Maintenance Enforcement Officers (MEO) starts work.

This is because the MEOs do not require a defaulter’s consent to get information about his means and assets from third parties like banks, Housing Board and the Central Provident Fund Board.

The MEOs, whose role is announced as part of the Family Justice Reform Bill that was passed in Parliament on May 8, will also replace the existing Maintenance Record Officers (MRO), the spokesmen for the Ministries of Law and Social and Family Development (MSF) said in response to questions by The Straits Times.

The MRO was a role introduced in 2016, in a pilot to help the courts identify those who shirk maintenance payments and impose harsher penalties against them.

Unlike the MEOs, MROs have no power to demand information or documents from an ex-husband, for example, even when they suspect he is hiding information to avoid paying his former wife maintenance, the spokesmen said.

They said the MROs play a “limited role” to help the parties involved put together the relevant information and documents for the court, and rely on the parties being “forthright and co-operative”.

But “cooperative” and “forthright” are hardly the words used to describe those who refuse to pay maintenance, say lawyers interviewed.

This is why the MEOs’ powers to obtain information from third parties are critical to differentiate between those who really cannot afford to pay and those have money but refuse to pay.

Lawyer Kee Lay Lian, a partner at Rajah & Tann, said: “Some parties are not happy with the quantum (of maintenance) they are ordered to pay. Or they refuse to pay out of spite or to make things difficult for the ex-spouse.”

With the necessary information on hand, the MEOs can refer defaulters with genuine financial difficulties to financial aid schemes.

The courts will also be in a better position to decide on the appropriate punishment for those who can afford to pay but refuse to do so.

This will have a deterrent effect and reduce the number of maintenance enforcement applications, the spokesmen said.

Unlike the MROs, the MEOs will hold conciliation sessions to help couples reach an amicable out-of-court settlement.