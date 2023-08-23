No posters or banners for presidential candidate Ng Kok Song, whose focus is social media campaign

SINGAPORE - The public will not see physical posters and banners of presidential candidate Ng Kok Song - even as his opponents Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian have put them up islandwide.

He does not have the manpower to do so, he said. Besides, his strategy hinges on social media and it is greener to not to have them, he said.

Mr Ng, 75, has been spending time on Instagram and TikTok to reach younger voters, especially those in their twenties who are voting in a presidential election for the first time.

Speaking to the media at Amoy Street Food Centre on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Ng said: “I feel that our young Singaporeans can share my message and talk about me to their parents and grandparents.”

He added that he does not have the manpower resources to hang posters on lamp posts all over the island.

“Therefore I ask Singaporeans who are looking for posters and banners to understand my situation.”

He also pointed out that using physical posters is unsustainable.

“What’s the point of making posters and banners, hang them up for a few days, take them down and then send them to be destroyed as waste,” he said.

Asked if the absence of posters would create the perception that there is no room for him in the contest, Mr Ng responded: “On the contrary. I want to be conspicuous by my absence of posters and banners.

“I’m told that (my social media) reach has been quite spectacular... One of my TikTok videos has reached more than two million people. I was very surprised by that.”