No ERP charges at two locations for December school holidays

SINGAPORE - Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges will come down to zero at two locations at specific times from next Monday (Nov 23) for the December school holidays.

In its latest periodic review of ERP rates, the Land Transport Authority said the southbound Central Expressway before Braddell Road will be free from 8am to 8.30am, down from $1 currently.

Likewise, rates for a set of four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the PIE slip road into the southbound CTE will be free from 9am to 9.30am, also a reduction of $1.

The revised rates will apply until Jan 3, 2021.