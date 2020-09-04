Nex, VivoCity, Suntec City among places visited by patients

Several malls - Nex, VivoCity and Suntec City - were among the new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Also newly added to the list of places visited by infectious patients were Bras Basah Complex, Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre, and Woodlands Civic Centre.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited to get people who were at those places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if necessary.

Two new clusters in dormitories were announced yesterday.

Cochrane Lodge II at 49 Admiralty Road West was linked to 14 cases, while eight newly confirmed cases were linked to 10 previous cases to form a cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory.

Two community cases were also reported yesterday.

Both cases were unlinked as at yesterday and were picked up as a result of proactive surveillance and screening, even though they did not have symptoms.

The two were detected as a result of rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who live outside dormitories.

MOH said epidemiological investigations of the cases are being done. Their close contacts have also been isolated and quarantined, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Among the five imported cases announced yesterday are a Singaporean who returned to Singapore from Bangladesh on Monday, a permanent resident who arrived from India on Aug 22 and a Singaporean who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on Aug 22.

Update on cases

New cases: 48 Imported: 5 (2 Singaporeans, 1 PR, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 1 work permit holder) In community: 2 (1 PR, 1 work permit holder) In dormitories: 41 Active cases: 853 In hospitals: 52 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 801 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 56,013 Discharged yesterday: 137 TOTAL CASES: 56,908

Another imported patient is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from India on Aug 23.

The remaining imported patient is a work permit holder currently employed here who arrived from the Philippines on Aug 22.

All five were placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notice at dedicated facilities, said MOH.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 41 of the 48 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,908.

Of these, 22 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 19 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as bi-weekly rostered routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also increased, from a daily average of one case to two over the same period.

With 137 cases discharged yesterday, 56,013 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 52 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 801 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.