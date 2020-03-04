New scheme to groom, spot talent for cyber security

A new SG Cyber Talent initiative will reach out to more than 20,000 people, some of whom will be groomed and talent-spotted for cyber security over the next three years.

It will consist of new programmes involving schools, government agencies, companies and associations, and will target a wide range of people, from secondary school students to professionals of all ages.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) will manage the initiative, said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary yesterday.

"Cyber security is a critical enabler for digitalisation, and we will need more cyber-security professionals to protect our cyberspace," said Dr Janil, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Government Technology Agency.

The initiative will build a pipeline of cyber-security professionals to support Singapore's ambitions to be a cyber-security hub, he said during the debate on his ministry's budget.

He was responding to MPs, including Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) and Mr Ong Teng Koon (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC), who had asked about the development of tech talent in and for Singapore.

The initiative will introduce two new programmes, Dr Janil added.

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said the first, SG Cyber Olympians, aims to be a training ground for promising young talent by providing participants with an arena for cyber sparring, mentorship, customised training and support for participating in overseas competitions.

The second - SG Cyber Leaders - will boost cyber-security talent here by "building communities of practice, offering training in cyber security and connecting them to global best practices and technologies", said the ministry.

The MCI added that more details about SG Cyber Talent programmes will be revealed later this year.

Funding for programmes under the initiative will come from the CSA and a range of relevant partner agencies, said a CSA spokesman.