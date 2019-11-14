New gadgets and IT bargains galore at The Tech Show 2019

Consumers on the hunt for good bargains on gadgets will find them at The Tech Show 2019, where some products will be discounted by more than 50 per cent.

Visitors to this consumer electronics fair - held on level 4 of Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre from today until Sunday - can also look forward to the latest product launches from local brand Prism+ as well as international brands such as Philips and Klipsch.

Prism+ is launching its Eon series of smart TV sets at the show, with a 55-inch 4K TV set said to be about half the price of its competitors.

The TV sets will be available for sale only next month, but consumers can pre-order them at The Tech Show.

Gamers can check out Razer's DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse, which is selling at $54.90, around half its retail price of $109.90.

For consumers who are into sports, the Creative Outlier Sports in-ear headphones will be available at only $49, less than half its retail price of $129.

And for those with more cash to spare, Asus is selling its new 64.5-inch big format 4K gaming monitor, which was announced in September, at $6,599.

Consumers who are looking to spend more than $500 at the show - specifically in up to three combined shopping receipts - are in luck. They can redeem a pair of Creative Outlier One headphones worth $59 today and tomorrow. On Saturday and Sunday, the Creative Pebble Modern 2.0 speakers worth $39 will be up for redemption.

The redemption booth is located on level 4 at the back of Hall 404.

TECH SHOW 2019

WHEN: Today to Sunday, from noon to 9pm daily WHERE: Level 4, Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. Admission is free. INFORMATION: thetechshow.com.sg

Consumers who are on the fence about making purchases can still visit The Tech Show and participate in a Sure Win Instant Lucky Dip without any purchase.

They just need to follow the instructions on the show's website (https://bit.ly/351SMl7), visit the show and head for the lucky dip booth on level 4.

The top prizes range from an iRobot Roomba 670 (worth $798) to a Samsung 50-inch UHD TV set (worth $999).

Shoppers buying a new tablet or smartphone during The Tech Show can also redeem a free screen protector at the event's entrance at Hall 404. Only 300 pieces will be given out during the show.

The Tech Show 2019 is organised by Sphere Exhibits, the events arm of Singapore Press Holdings and organiser of Singapore's largest consumer electronics exhibitions - IT Show and Comex.

The four-day fair is open from 12pm to 9pm daily. Admission is free.

For more information about The Tech Show 2019, visit thetechshow.com.sg.