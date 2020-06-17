New daily infections down to 151 - lowest since April 8

The number of new daily coronavirus patients here and the average number of new cases in the community each day have continued to fall, ahead of the further reopening of Singapore's economy from Friday.

This comes as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday that 42 more dormitories housing about 4,000 migrant workers are clear of Covid-19.

While the daily number of new patients on Sunday was 407, it was 214 on Monday and 151 yesterday.

Yesterday's figure was also the lowest number of new cases reported in over two months, after the 142 cases on April 8.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that the average number of new daily community cases has dropped from nine cases two weeks ago to seven in the past week.

The figure was on the uptick from June 4, after circuit breaker measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus ended on June 1.

It stabilised on Sunday before falling on Monday, and again yesterday, making it the second day in a row that the number has dropped.

The average number of unlinked community cases per day over the same period, too, has fallen from four to three.

Of the 151 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, two work permit holders were the only community cases.

The two men, aged 25 and 39, are asymptomatic patients who were detected by MOH's active screening of those working in essential services. Both are currently unlinked to previous cases.

Further tests by the ministry showed that one of the cases was likely infected some time ago as he is no longer infectious.

Update on cases New cases: 151 In community: 2 (2 work permit holders) In dormitories: 149 Active cases: 9,780 In hospitals: 269 (2 in ICU) In community facilities: 9,511 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 10 Total discharged: 31,153 Discharged yesterday: 797 TOTAL CASES: 40,969

Results for the other case are pending.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories make up the remaining 149 cases.

As for the 42 dorms that were announced yesterday to be clear of Covid-19, one is a purpose-built dormitory, 39 are factory-converted dormitories and two are construction temporary quarters.

Workers from these dorms can soon resume work, after they and their employers complete additional steps, including getting the workers to download the TraceTogether mobile app to facilitate contact tracing, the MOM said.

As of Monday, 67 of the total of 132 dormitories that are clear of Covid-19 have completed this process, which means some 10,000 workers could resume working.

There are 43 purpose-built dorms in Singapore housing about 200,000 workers, and about 1,200 smaller factory-converted dormitories. Some 38,587 of the 323,000 migrant workers staying in dorms have tested positive for the coronavirus as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sri Murugan Trading at 86 Syed Alwi Road, the Sheng Siong supermarket at New World Centre at 1 Jalan Berseh, and the Prime Supermarket at 803 King George's Avenue have been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

The full list, provided to encourage people who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit, can be found on MOH's website.