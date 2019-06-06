New Construction Hub will help workers build skills in new technologies

SINGAPORE - Construction workers will be trained to use technology like augmented and virtual reality when Singapore Contractors Association Limited (SCAL) opens its new Construction Hub in 2021.

SCAL revealed the location of the Hub on Thursday (June 6), with a seven-storey commercial building at 10 Tannery Lane in MacPherson due to be refurbished from the fourth quarter of this year.

The association plans to offer experiential learning there, to teach workers the latest techniques in manufacturing, assembly, virtual design and construction.

SCAL president Kenneth Loo also announced that the hub will act as a centralised base of operations, with plans for it to house offices and facilities to provide new and expanded services to its roughly 3,000 members and the industry at large.

The hub was announced during SCAL's 80th anniversary gala dinner in 2017.

SCAL's current head office is located at 1 Bukit Merah Lane 2.

With an estimated gross floor area of about 4,550 sq m, the freehold property, which is worth $35 million, will also house the offices of SCAL's five subsidiaries, including the SCAL Academy and Singapore Construction Mediation Centre.

SCAL said refurbishment costs are still being worked out.

Mr Loo added that other built environment trade associations and chambers will be invited to share the space.

"This serves to facilitate greater synergy and mutual benefits across the construction value chain," he said.

Other plans for the hub include a business helpdesk that aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises in the construction sector navigate the various programmes and incentive schemes that form the Industry Transformation Map.

New construction technologies and innovations will also be showcased at the hub, which Mr Loo said would help to level up the industry.

"There's a disparity between the larger industry players and the smaller ones, whether it be in terms of resources or knowledge," he said.

"By showcasing advancements in the industry, we can ensure that there is greater awareness of industrial changes, so the disparity level can shrink."