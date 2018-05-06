New community club has a bowling alley - a first

ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG
Published
1 hour ago

Residents trying out their skills at a bowling alley in the new Keat Hong Community Club - the first CC here to boast such a facility.

The five-storey CC, which had its ground-breaking ceremony in 2014, opened officially with much fanfare yesterday, at an event attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and MPs of Chua Chu Kang GRC.

Located in a prime location opposite Choa Chu Kang MRT station, the CC also houses a 24-hour gym, a sheltered basketball court, a family clinic and a child development unit operated by the National University Hospital, which provides care for children with developmental needs. The CC replaces the Lam Soon Community Centre at the void deck of 421 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, which has served residents for 24 years.

