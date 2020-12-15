New book of essays on role of Malays in Singapore's history

A new book of essays chronicling Singapore's bicentennial journey and the role of the Malay/Muslim community in its history was launched yesterday.

Beyond Bicentennial: Perspectives On Malays is a collection of 45 essays published by thought leaders and academics on topics dating back to more than 700 years ago when Sang Nila Utama first set foot on Singapore.

It was edited by former senior minister of state for foreign affairs Zainul Abidin Rasheed, former MP Wan Hussin Zoohri and ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute senior fellow Norshahril Saat.

In a media release about the book, publisher World Scientific Publishing said that while the book's objective is to document the different views on Malays, it is not a book for only the Malay/Muslim community and it calls on readers to reflect on the contributions of Malays to Singapore's development.

"Beyond Bicentennial is for all Singaporeans. It provides an opportunity to explore how the past of one community has also shaped all of us, and how each of us and our multiracial and multi-religious communities are connected and intertwined with one another," said the release.

"It highlights some of the key values that have held well for our forefathers, values that will continue to be important to current and future generations of Singapore."

Speaking at the book launch held at the Malay Heritage Centre yesterday, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who was guest of honour, said Singapore's history is closely intertwined with Malay culture, and noted that before the British arrived in 1819, the island was part of the Malay world, comprising the Riau Islands and Johor.

The book plays an important role in telling the unique stories of the Malay community here, said Mr Wong, pointing out that the community's values have helped shaped the fabric of Singapore's multicultural society.

"The gotong royong spirit has helped us to strengthen care and trust in our society. Families relied on this community spirit to weather hardships during the colonial period and through the Japanese Occupation," he said.

This spirit of fostering a sense of togetherness and community remains relevant today amid the Covid-19 pandemic, added Mr Wong, who co-chairs the ministerial task force tackling Covid-19.

During the circuit breaker period earlier this year to stem the spread of the disease, the Malay community supported difficult decisions such as the closing of mosques, and worked together to raise funds and deliver food to the needy during the fasting month.

The book retails for $37 (paperback) and $96 (hardcover) at major bookstores and distributors, as well as online. Its contributors include Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh, former Mendaki chief executive Rahayu Buang and Singapore Management University's Associate Professor Eugene Tan.

Mr Zainul said the three editors spent about two years working on Beyond Bicentennial. He hopes readers will take in different viewpoints about the role Malays have played in Singapore's journey.

"What makes this book different is it captures perspectives on Malays, rather than providing a Malay perspective. Readers can get opinions from non-Malay contributors as well," said Mr Zainul.

"It gives the book multiple, but balanced, perspectives on the Malays held by both Malay and non-Malay contributors."