Net to be cast wider to identify close contacts of Covid-19 patients

Singapore will cast the net wider around every Covid-19 case to identify close contacts to stem the spread of the disease, following a rise in the number of cases in just two weeks into the reopening of the economy.

At a virtual press conference yesterday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong presented this new normal, saying it is necessary as more people venture out and mingle with others.

Singapore entered phase two of its reopening on June 19, with more shops reopening and people allowed to dine in and visit one another, as long as they follow guidelines such as a cap of five in a group.

This has led to more cases in the community, though not unexpected, said the two ministers who co-chair a multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic.

The same thing is happening in other countries that have similarly exited lockdowns, said Mr Gan.

In Singapore, from an average of four new community cases per day in the week before phase two, the number has gone up to about eight new daily cases in the past week, he said.

The majority were picked up via active surveillance and screenings.

The Government is closely monitoring the numbers to prevent a resurgence similar to what is happening in China, South Korea and Japan after lockdown measures were lifted, forcing the authorities in those countries to reintroduce curbs.

Beijing, for instance, mass tested wholesale market workers, restaurant staff, residents and delivery couriers after a fresh wave of cases was linked to a wholesale food market there.

Mr Gan said: "We want to detect cases early so that we can ring-fence them to prevent large clusters from forming."

Mr Wong said Singaporeans should expect that more people will potentially be notified whenever there is a case, and that more people may be notified to go for testing. More people may also be put under quarantine.

AN EYE ON THE NUMBERS Therefore, (the current numbers) have not fully reflected the effect of the opening in phase two... We may see the number of cases continue to climb somewhat. What is important is to keep an eye on the total number and spikes in the number, as well as clusters that are being formed. HEALTH MINISTER GAN KIM YONG, on why the number of cases may rise in the coming weeks.

"We are casting a wider net around every single infected case," he said, adding that the authorities will move in a lot more aggressively and a lot quicker to identify every possible close contact.

More specific restrictions may also be put in place at work sites or residences if necessary, such as what has been done for people living in Block 111 Tampines Street 11, where nine confirmed cases have emerged from two separate households.

Testing has been offered to residents of 58 households living in the same section as the cases, and everyone living in these units has been put on active phone surveillance.

Mr Wong said: "Our mode of operations has changed... And we likely will operate in this manner for quite awhile before we get to phase three."

The number of cases may also continue to rise in the coming days as the country is only two weeks into phase two, said Mr Gan.

The virus has an incubation period of two weeks, while some cases may see delayed reporting or diagnosis, he said. "Therefore, (the current numbers) have not fully reflected the effect of the opening in phase two," he added.

"We may see the number of cases continue to climb somewhat. What is important is to keep an eye on the total number and spikes in the number, as well as clusters that are being formed."

In Germany, the authorities had to reimpose lockdown restrictions in two districts last week after a spike in cases. This comes after the country began easing measures back in May.

The United States also saw case numbers hitting new records in various states after lockdown restrictions were eased.